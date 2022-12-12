Supreme Court takes second case challenging Biden student loan

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the student loan forgiveness program from an auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, October 17, 2022.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear arguments in a second case challenging the legality of the Biden administration’s ambitious student loan relief program.

The case, originally filed in Texas, will be argued in February before the Supreme Court along with the first case the court accepted.

The Biden administration had asked the Supreme Court to hear both cases if it did not agree to reverse injunctions issued by two separate federal appeals courts last month, which blocked the student loan relief program from going into effect.

The administration has said President Joe Biden’s plan could benefit more than 40 million borrowers by forgiving up to $20,000 in debt. It would cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in federal debt owed by borrowers.

The Supreme Court, when it accepted the first case on Dec. 1, declined to lift the orders blocking the program from taking and processing applications.

The Education Department extended a loan repayment pause after the appeals courts issued the nationwide injunctions. That pause will continue until June, or until the Supreme Court rules on the program’s legality.