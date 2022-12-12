Sussexes told ‘you’re not welcome at Coronation’

Political heavyweights claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex risk overshadowing King Charles and stirring up public displeasure. The calls were led by ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who said: “If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend?”
While former Tory Cabinet minister David Mellor added: “They categorically shouldn’t come.
“They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there. They are a sad pair.”
King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey will be broadcast around the world and detailed planning includes the UK’s biggest security operation. But some aides fear the US-based Sussexes’ multi-million-pound warts-and-all Netflix series will overshadow it.
Palace sources denied claims that Meghan was given inadequate preparation for life as a royal, saying she was given a detailed dossier months before her wedding in May 2018.
In the first show about the pair’s bitter split from the royals, she complained of not knowing what a walkabout was or how to curtsy. But insiders claim she was coached on sensitive areas including public life.
The show Harry & Meghan has become a global talking point. In a weekend trailer, Harry and Meghan said their first dance as a married couple was to Wilson Pickett’s Land
Of 1000 Dances, with the Duchess “spinning like a whirlwind”.
More incendiary detail is expected in the final episodes 4 to 6 out on Thursday. The series has infuriated many people, with Tory MP Bob Seely saying: “If I were them I’d stay away – but they obviously want to attend [the Coronation] and monetise it afterwards.”
Others have claimed the fallout may endanger members of the Royal Family – Dai Davies, ex-head of royalty protection, suggested the couple had raised a “credible threat”.
He said: “Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has, you could have those at the extreme end … having a go.”
Royal author Margaret Holder said: “I think the Sussexes will simply not be invited to events, or they will be advised diplomatically not to attend, because it would mean all attention goes on them and not on the Royal Family.”
