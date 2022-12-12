Sussexes told ‘you’re not welcome at Coronation’

Political heavyweights claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex risk overshadowing King Charles and stirring up public displeasure. The calls were led by ex-Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who said: “If they dislike the Royal Family so much why would they attend?”

While former Tory Cabinet minister David Mellor added: “They categorically shouldn’t come.

“They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there. They are a sad pair.”

King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey will be broadcast around the world and detailed planning includes the UK’s biggest security operation. But some aides fear the US-based Sussexes’ multi-million-pound warts-and-all Netflix series will overshadow it.

Palace sources denied claims that Meghan was given inadequate preparation for life as a royal, saying she was given a detailed dossier months before her wedding in May 2018.

In the first show about the pair’s bitter split from the royals, she complained of not knowing what a walkabout was or how to curtsy. But insiders claim she was coached on sensitive areas including public life.

The show Harry & Meghan has become a global talking point. In a weekend trailer, Harry and Meghan said their first dance as a married couple was to Wilson Pickett’s Land