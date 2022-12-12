Swiatek hailed as WTA Player of the Year – Tennis Majors

Iga Swiatek, the world No 1, has been named as the WTA Player of the Year – just two years after picking up the tour’s prize as best newcomer.

The 21-year-old stepped up to the world No 1 spot following Ash Barty’s retirement and has been a dominant leader since then.

The Pole had the most finals reached, trophies won and matches won on the women’s tour. She won eight tournaments, with six of those coming in succession during a 37-match winning streak.

Her titles included two Grand Slams, at Roland Garros and the US Open, WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome, and WTA 500 titles in Stuttgart and San Diego. Overall, Swiatek won 67 matches this season.

Other winners in the WTA end-of-year awards include Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, the doubles team of the year; Beatriz Haddad Maia, the most improved player of the year; and Zheng Qinwen, newcomer of the year.