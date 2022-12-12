Syntiant Named 2022’s ‘Start-Up to Watch’ by the Global

Syntiant

Ultra-Low-Power Chip Provider Recognized for Breakthroughs in Edge AI Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions for always-on edge AI voice, sensor and vision applications, today announced that the company was named 2022’s “Start-Up to Watch” during this year’s Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Awards.

Syntiant was selected by a GSA committee of industry executives, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs for its innovations and market applications in silicon technology that are moving artificial intelligence from the cloud to the edge of the network.

“The GSA award is a very significant recognition and validation by industry leaders who believe our advanced machine learning solutions could enable the next wave of artificial intelligence adoption,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We are especially grateful to the GSA members and the awards committee for this prestigious honor, as our Neural Decision Processors and software models deliver high performance in even the most power- and size-constrained systems.”

The GSA award is the latest industry recognition for Syntiant in the last few months.

In November, Syntiant was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. The company last month was also named to Fast Company’s 2022 “Next Big Things in Tech,” which recognizes technology breakthroughs, from agriculture and bioscience to manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

CES 2023

Syntiant will be demonstrating its end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on vision, audio and sensing applications at CES 2023. Visit www.syntiant.com/ces to schedule a demo of the company’s technology being deployed in smart homes, battery management systems, teleconferencing solutions and event detection devices, among other use cases.

Story continues

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

About the GSA Awards

The GSA Awards Celebration is the industry’s premier annual event attracting more than 1,500 leaders to celebrate the accomplishments of this industry and honor the best performing companies and top leaders. Each year the GSA recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution and future opportunity. The celebration honors the achievements of semiconductor companies in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org.

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968