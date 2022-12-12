T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Scandal: A Timeline Following Their







Image Credit: ABC/Jeff Neira

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach are both co-anchors on Good Morning America.

He is married to Marilee Fiebig, and Amy is married to Andrew Shue, however, both are currently reportedly separated from their spouses, per PEOPLE.

On Nov. 30, 2022, The Daily Mail published photos that showed the pair on a cozy getaway in upstate New York, which fueled speculation that the two were romantically involved.

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, have been working together since they both joined GMA3: What You Need To Know in 2014. Both have had incredibly successful careers and have interviewed some of the most notable people in news, but recently their careers have not been the reason for Amy and T.J. being in the spotlight. Below is everything you need to know about their speculated romantic relationship and their respective spouses.

Who Are T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach?

Amy, who is from St. Joseph, Michigan, is a popular TV personality and news anchor. Not only is she a co-anchor on the GMA program, but she is also a co-anchor on The TODAY Show, 20/20, and previously ABC World News Tonight. The blonde beauty graduated from the University of Georgia in 1995 where she studied journalism and communication.

Her co-anchor, T.J. is also an impressive journalist! The 45-year-old is, as mentioned above, is a co-host of GMA3: What You Need To Know alongside Amy. Prior to that, he has also been on ABC’s World News Now, America This Morning, and he’s even appeared on CNN Newsroom. The West Memphis, Arkansas native is a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

Are T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Married?

Both of the Emmy-nominated news anchors are married to other people. Amy, for her part, has been married to her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, 55, since 2010. Most recently, PEOPLE reported that the couple is “separated” and has been since Aug. 2022. The outlet’s source revealed that the two had allegedly been having marital issues for awhile. “The woman had cancer for a long time. She was very preoccupied with that,” they said. “Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year and they had issues before.”

Amy and Andrew have a blended family of five children together. Amy and her ex, Tim McIntosh welcomed two kids: Ava McIntosh, 20, Annie McIntosh, 16. And Andrew, for his part, welcomed his son, Nate, 25, in 1997, along with sons, Aidan, 23, and Wyatt, 18, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney.

T.J. has also interestingly been married for the same amount of time as Amy. The handsome news host has been married to attorney Marilee Fiebeg since 2010, and has not revealed the status of their relationship at the time of this writing. It is important to note that Marilee and T.J. have not officially filed for divorce as of this writing, and neither have Amy and Andrew. The former CNN reporter welcomed two kids with his ex, Amy Ferson, which include Brianna and Jaiden Holmes. T.J. and Marilee share one child: Sabine Holmes, who they welcomed in 2013.

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s Relationship Revealed

When photos of Amy and T.J. were published by The Daily Mail on Nov. 30, 2022, speculation rumors about their romantic relationship went viral. In the snapshots and video, T.J. was caught grabbing Amy’s bum in a seemingly flirty way, as she loaded up the car on their trip. They were also photographed holding hands in the back of an Uber, per the same outlet. Upon the relationship reveal, both of the co-hosts shutdown their public Instagram accounts and have yet to speak publicly about their relationship.

An inside source told PEOPLE that Amy and the father-of-three were not attempting to hide their relationship. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” they told the outlet on Dec. 1, 2022. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

@jenshwa Two of TJ’s “favorite people on the planet”. ABC News Pres Kim Godwin informed staffers Monday that Robach &,Holmes had not but indicated they felt the matter had become “an internal & external disruption,” & “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.” #gma #amyrobach #tjholmes #update ♬ original sound – Jen

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s Future On Good Morning America

Despite the two not publicly revealing the details of their relationship outside of work, as of Dec. 5, 2022 Amy and T.J. were both pulled off the air of their show GMA3: What You Need To Know, per Page Six. The outlet reported that ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, allegedly had an internal conversation with staff, in which she allegedly told them about Amy and T.J.’s romantic relationship. Kim also reportedly stated that neither of the hosts violated company policy, and made the decision to take them off the air to allegedly protect the brand of the company. “After a lot of thought, I am takin Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” she allegedly said to the staff, per the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for GMA3 to confirm.

In the meantime, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez are stepping in to host the show with Jennifer Ashton during Amy and T.J.’s absence. It is not known whether or not T.J. and Amy will return to host the program together at this time, as neither GMA3 or the hosts have broken their silence on that specific matter.

