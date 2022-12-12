Take a Deep Breath: Free 3-Month Trial of Calm Premium for Xbox

This time of year can be stressful. Whether it’s work, school, family, or just life… there can be a lot going on at once. We want to help you take some time to focus on you with our newest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk from Calm, the #1 app for sleep, mediation and relaxation.

With this Perk, Ultimate members can receive a 3-month free trial of Calm Premium, and then 50% off their first year’s subscription when they sign up (new Calm Premium members only).

Calm Premium offers a wide range of content including a library of over 300 Sleep Stories to help you fall asleep, exclusive music tracks designed for focus and relaxation, and programs designed to guide you through meditation and movement. Check out exclusive Sleep Stories narrated by the recognizable voices of LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Matthew McConaughey, and many others. Or use Calm for work to help kickstart your day and unwind when your meetings are over. There’s even a special section of Calm designed for parents to share with their kids. Calm Kids includes nap stories, meditations, lullabies and more.

Xbox is also partnering with Calm to offer two unique Xbox game-themed Soundscapes. Immerse yourself in the sound of whirling waves of Sea of Thieves or clear your mind to the ambient alien sounds of Zeta Halo from Halo Infinite. These unique soundscapes are available now.

Ultimate members can claim their Calm Perk on their Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows through March 7, 2023. Once the perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Calm site to set up an account and start the 3-month free trial.

Enjoy! Be sure to stay tuned here for details on upcoming Perks to enjoy for free with your Game Pass Ultimate membership.

About Calm

Calm is the leading mental health brand, on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. With the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, Calm’s transformational content supports users across seven languages in more than 190 countries. Calm Business, Calm’s enterprise-level solution, helps employees improve their mental health to stay productive in the workplace. Over 3,000 organizations around the world trust and choose Calm Business as their mental health partner. Calm Health, Calm’s mental health care solution for payers, providers and self-insured employers, connects mental and physical healthcare to drive positive patient outcomes through clinical, condition-specific mental health programs, caregiver communication tools and more. Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020 and Time100’s Most Influential Companies of 2022. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.