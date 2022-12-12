The 10 Best Gifts For Horror Movie Fans In 2022

When looking for gifts on Amazon for horror movie fans, shoppers might be surprised to see that there is a lot to choose from besides movies, from books and t-shirts to themed memorabilia. Whether your special horror fan loves classics from Universal Horror or slasher movies from the 1980s, there are so many great options.





What makes it even better is that those with an Amazon Prime membership can find these great gifts at huge savings and the shipping is also quick and free. From slasher killer doormats to books about movie history, Amazon has everyone every horror movie fan covered for gifts this holiday season.

I Would Totally Survive In A Horror Movie T-Shirt

List Price: $19.99

Available in Black, White, Baby Blue, Red, Kelly Green, Lemon Yellow, Heather Grey, Pink, Orange, and Royal Blue

A fun gift for horror movie fans on Amazon is this horror movie t-shirt. This is a great gift, both for horror fans and as a gag gift for those who love to dissect every decision made by victims in slasher movies.

These are quality, lightweight shirts in a classic fit. One happy reviewer wrote, “My husband is a huge fan of horror movies…he loves this shirt!”

Universal Studios Monsters: A Legacy Of Horror

List Price: $45.00

Deal Price: $33.99 (Up To 24% Off)

The monsters that started it all arrived in the 1930s with the Universal Horror movies. With Dracula leading the way, the studio rolled out movies with Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Wolf-Man, and more. While the monster still exists in movies made today, the originals are the monsters that everything that came later is based on.

Relive the era in this fantastic coffee-table book, Universal Studios Monsters: A Legacy of Horror. This book is a treasure trove of images, information, and a walk down memory lane for anyone who cut their teeth with the original monster mash. For horror gifts, there isn’t a fan out there who wouldn’t want to receive this gorgeous book.

Friday The 13th Snow Globe

List Price: $19.19

Deal Price: $15.99 (Up To 17% Off)

For a fun little gift for any horror movie lover, Amazon has this Friday The 13th Snow Globe. However, don’t expect it to offer a festive snowfall when shaken up. Instead, this has red glitter that floats down and around the Jason mask inside for a horrific holiday season.

The base of the snow globe also pays homage to the movies, with “Welcome to Camp Crystal Lake” printed on what looks like an old sign. This also isn’t a cheap knockoff and is an officially licensed product. Amazon has other options, including one for Chucky from Child’s Play and a Pennywise one from It.

Trivial Pursuit Horror Ultimate Edition

List Price: $54.95

Horror fans will find a lot to love about the Trivial Pursuit Horror Ultimate Edition game. This is a version of the classic popular trivia game and has questions from horror movies, TV, and books. There is a lot here too, with over 1,800 different questions, ensuring countless games without repeating the same question twice.

The game pieces are also horror-themed, albeit generically, with Monster Hand, Doll Head, Straitjacket, Goat Head, Cleaver in Brain, and Table Saw. This is also mostly geared toward adults, with themes like Gore & Disturbing, Psychological, Killer, Monster, Paranormal, and Comedy. One reviewer praised the game, but noted that “if you’re a die-hard horror fan, you may be surprised to find how hard these questions are.”

A Nightmare On Elm Street Throw Blanket

List Price: $42.00

One of the more disturbing gifts that Amazon has for horror movie fans comes from the movie A Nightmare On Elm Street. In that movie, Freddy Krueger lives in the dream realm and kills when people fall asleep. So, what better gift to get a fan of the movie than a throw blanket they can throw over themselves before going to sleep?

This A Nightmare On Elm Street throw blanket is 50×60 inches in size and made of soft microfiber fleece. It is also officially licensed, so this isn’t a cheap knockoff but an authentic movie lover’s dream (or nightmare) blanket.

The Necronomicon

List Price: $150.00

Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead remains one of the most beloved cult horror classics from the video nasties era. Its sequel remains one of the highest-rated horror movies of all time. It would be hard to find a horror movie fan who isn’t a fan of the franchise, and a perfect gift for them is the Necronomicon itself.

While this book won’t allow a person to call forth the Deadittes and wreak havoc on the living world, it is a fantastic representation of the book from the movies. The cover is made of latex to represent the human flesh that made up the cover of the movie’s haunted tome. There are 25 double-sided pages made of parchment paper, with images and text from the book in the movie. It is costly, but every book is handmade, each unique in its own right.

Horror Movie Doormat

List Price: $16.99

In what might be the perfect Secret Santa gift for a horror movie fan, this Horror Movie Doormat is a fun option. The mat has the theme logo from the popular TV series Friends. However, instead of the friends from the TV show, it features horror icons as the friends on this mat.

It might be the perfect gift for fans of Friends and horror movies. With Pennywise front and center, and modern-day slasher killer around him, this is a great greeting mat for anyone’s front porch. One satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote, “Awesome product. Been rained on and abused outside and picture isn’t fading. It’s top quality.”

Horror Movies Oil Painting on Canvas

List Price: $26.99

Horror movie fans wanting to decorate their house with their favorite movie characters can find it all in one gift from Amazon. This Horror Movies Oil Painting is a canvas poster that has just about every modern-day horror movie character printed on it. The print includes everyone from Jaws, Hannibal Lecter, and Jack Torrance to Jason, Freddy Krueger, and Pinhead.

The only complaint might be leaving out the classic monsters, like Dracula, Frankenstein, and Wolf-Man. However, for most horror movie fans, this is a beautiful print on quality material. One Amazon reviewer said they bought it for their husband, and it was “Better than I expected such beautiful piece of art work.”

The Horror Movie Night Cookbook

List Price: $19.68

Nothing is better than a bunch of friends getting together for a horror movie night. However, one thing that might make it better is having a themed dinner and cocktails along with the movies. That is where The Horror Movie Night Cookbook comes into play. Each recipe in this book was created to pair with a horror favorite.

Each recipe in the book can go perfectly with movies like Halloween, Psycho, and The CONjuring. These are not silly-themed cookie recipes either. These recipes include the Crawling Steak for Poltergeist, a Zombie Baby Kale Salad for Dawn of the Dead, and Alligator Bites for Crawl. Also included are themed cocktails for each recipe as well.

A Shudder Subscription

List Price: $5.99/month

There are a lot of streaming services out there, but there is only one that caters to horror movie fans. Not only is Shudder the best one-stop shop for all horror fans, but it is available on Prime Video for a small additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership.

Shudder is only a $5.99 additional cost monthly for those with an Amazon Prime membership. With this, fans can see a lot of great classic horror movies, some obscure cult classics, and some of the best newer indie horror movies that stream exclusively on Shudder.

