Categories
Business

The Beatles: Ringo Starr Claimed ‘Psychic’ Connection With John

The Beatles made landmark music in the ‘60s. Their connection may have been even deeper than professional, according to The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Starr describes his connection with bandmate John Lennon as psychic, and he was pretty close with Paul McCartney and George Harrison too.

The Beatles Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison sit on a stoop in front of a door
L-R: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr,
and George Harrison | Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images

Starr was a guest on The Q Interview podcast on Nov. 30, 2021 to discuss his EP Zoom In. Reflecting on The Beatles, Starr described the instinctive connection he had with his bandmates. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.