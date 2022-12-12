The Beatles: Ringo Starr Claimed ‘Psychic’ Connection With John

The Beatles made landmark music in the ‘60s. Their connection may have been even deeper than professional, according to The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr. Starr describes his connection with bandmate John Lennon as psychic, and he was pretty close with Paul McCartney and George Harrison too.
Starr was a guest on The Q Interview podcast on Nov. 30, 2021 to discuss his EP Zoom In. Reflecting on The Beatles, Starr described the instinctive connection he had with his bandmates.
Ringo Starr had psychic intuition with John Lennon in The Beatles
Though each Beatle went solo after and many other bands came since, Starr said nobody could ever top them. When they were together, Starr said he just knew what beat to drum.