The deadliest heart attacks may occur right after getting out of

Professor Srinath Reddy, cardiologist, epidemiologist and president of the Public Health Foundation of India, warned that certain habits could exacerbate this risk.

He explained: “Usually there is an early morning surge of blood pressure, which is part of our evolutionary biology.

“Blood clotting tendency, too, is higher at that time.

“If a person who has some underlying coronary risk factors, has not slept well, is dehydrated and steps up to do exercise, plaque instability can lead to rupture and trigger large clot formation.”

READ MORE: Pain in 2 areas could be strong predictor of a heart attack