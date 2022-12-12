“The Game Is Literally Just Boring”- Biggest Call of Duty Content

The Call of Duty franchise is considered the biggest FPS franchise by fans. Almost every year Activision releases a brand new installment in the franchise, and the community receives it frantically. But the oversaturation of games and a very predictable formula have made the series very stale to the wider audience.

This effect has become prominent as the latest Call of Duty game, Warzone 2, has failed to attract viewers for content creators. Two of the biggest names in the CoD online content creation scene, CouRage and Timthetatman expressed the issue on their social media, asking fans what went wrong.

Content Creators complain as Call of Duty Warzone 2 fails to perform

Two of the biggest CoD streamers took to social media to inform fans that their latest videos on Warzone 2 performed very poorly. They asked the community about the reason why the game was failing to attract any viewers. Fans came forward with their takes and pointed out what they thought is the problem with the game.

CouRage wrote on Twitter, he has seen that Warzone 2 is performing very poorly for him and for other creators. He wrote, “Warzone 2.0 videos are underperforming across almost all creators I see on YouTube compared to even the later stages of Warzone 1.0. If you’re a more casual fan of CoD content and have less interest in WZ2 videos, why do you think that is?”

Timthetatman replied to the tweet adding, “to anyone creating WZ2 content right now I’m just chiming in here to say that my last couple WZ2 videos have done worse than caldera content so you’re not alone.” Tim took an even lower jab at the game by saying that the older Warzone (Caldera) is performing far better than the new game.

Fans give their theories for the failure of the game

Many Twitter users replied to the tweets presenting their theories as to why the game isn’t attracting much attention on the online streaming platform. Some fans said that the game is stale and offers nothing special that could create intrigue for new viewers. They even pointed out that the title of the creator’s videos needs to be improved.

But many fans even claimed that the game is just “boring” which is why no one wastes their time watching online content in the game. Also, a portion of the community blamed the bugs in the games that ruin the experience for many players and viewers.

What do you think is the reason for this slump of Warzone 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

