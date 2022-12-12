The monster in Wednesday could have Nevermore teacher as its

Wednesday has gone down a huge hit on Netflix as Jenna Ortega is at the heart of the murder mystery plot. The show sees the title character move to Nevermore Academy, where a series of killings have worried the staff and students. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about what has been revealed about the monster so far.
Who is the monster in Wednesday?
The series opens with the sheriff covering up mysterious deaths as bear attacks.
After Wednesday starts at Nevermore, she becomes entangled in the murder mystery as she attempts to find the real killer.
As the series progresses, viewers catch sight of the monster, which is later exposed as the Hyde.
The Hyde is only one of the enemies, as the monster must have a master to control when it attacks.
Express.co.uk has suggested teacher Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) could be the monster, or its leader.
She introduced herself as the only ‘Normie’ at the school, meaning she has no special powers or abilities.
She may have been using this as an excuse to slip under the rader as no one would suspect her.
As an expert in botany, there is no reason why she could not have created a potion to cause the monster’s transformation.
Nepvilla.com also suggested Marilyn was the monster’s master after a figure wearing the same red boots was seen outside the monster’s cave.
They even went as far as suggesting she was Laurel Gates, Garrett Gate’s relative who is believed to be dead.
If Tyler really is the monster, the teacher could be coercing him without him knowing, using a form of hypnosis.
Fans will have to wait and see whether the series is renewed for season two to discover the full truth.
Wednesday is streaming on Netflix now
