The Unlock is Here: Riot Games and Benefits Come to Game Pass

Calling all top fraggers, ARAM mains, master tacticians, and meta breakers! Riot’s biggest PC and mobile games are now available to Game Pass members, along with a Malphite-sized heap of additional unlocked benefits and rewards.

Here’s what just got unlocked, plus details on regional availability and some limited-time bonuses for players who link their accounts before January 1, 2023.

Games and Benefits

Valorant

Blend sharp gunplay and game-changing tactical abilities in Valorant, Riot’s fast-growing 5v5 character-based tactical shooter. Take on foes across Competitive and Unranked modes as well as Deathmatch, Escalation, and Spike Rush.

Starting today all Game Pass members will unlock:

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released

20% Match XP Boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

Get in on one of the most played competitive games in the world and a mainstay of the MOBA genre. In League of Legends, a game that blends speed, strategy, and intensity, two teams of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other’s bases.

Starting today, Game Pass members will unlock:

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released

20% XP boost

Teamfight Tactics

In Teamfight Tactics, an auto-battler strategy game, players combine League of Legends champions and items in limitless formations to outsmart and defeat seven other players in a match of wits and quick decisions — all with an adorable Tactician by your side!

Starting today, Game Pass members will unlock:

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins that are available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin on a monthly rotation thereafter

Legends of Runeterra

In this strategy card game, skill defines your success. Mix and match iconic champions, allies, and regions of Runeterra to unlock card synergies and outplay your opponent.

Starting today, Game Pass members will unlock:

All cards in Foundations Set

And if that wasn’t enough, we also have another game and set of benefits coming in January!

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Built from the ground up for mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift brings the classic 5v5 MOBA gameplay of League of Legends to mobile devices. Players can team up and test their skills in a fast-paced game with smooth controls and a streamlined feel designed for touchscreens.

Beginning in January, Game Pass members will unlock:

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released

20% XP boost

Plus, players who link their Riot Account and Xbox profile by January 1, 2023, will also get a bonus reward in each game:

Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy

– Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key

– Masterwork Chest and Key Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg

– Little Legend Rare Egg Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

– Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

For Game Pass members in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, benefits for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics will begin unlocking in January 2023. Game Pass members in India will have access to all benefits starting today for the titles available in this market.

How to Link Your Account and See Your Rewards

Connecting your accounts is easy. Installing and playing a Riot game through the Xbox app on PC will automatically prompt you to link your Xbox and Riot Account or create a Riot Account if you don’t have one yet. Once your accounts are linked, your benefits will be unlocked, and you’re ready to play!

How to Access Your Benefits:

Install the Xbox App on your PC and ensure its updated to the latest version

Open the Xbox app on PC and select any of Riot’s games

Click Play or Install

From there, you’ll be guided through the steps to creating a new Riot account if you don’t already have one and link it with your Xbox profile

After linking your accounts, you’ll receive a notification that your benefits are unlocked and ready to go. The unlocking process can take up to 24 hours, but once you receive the notification you can check out your hoard of unlocked content in your in-game collections with the Rewards Program indicator

If you’d like more information, please check out these Support articles:

We are thrilled to be teaming up with Xbox to bring these benefits to Game Pass members! Link your account today to try the newest Agent, find a new pocket pick, start a dance-off on the Convergence, curate your perfect deck, and more.