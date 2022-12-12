Categories
Life Style

‘The Vampire Diaries’: Nina Dobrev’s Relationship ‘Got Awkward’


Fans adored Nina Dobrev on The Vampire Diaries. She started her journey on the show as Elena Gilbert and perfectly took on the role of her vampire doppelganger, Katherine Pierce. While she seemed to really enjoy her time with the show, she later reflected on how the man she was dating when she first earned her role also auditioned — but he didn’t land the part. Then, their relationship “got awkward.”

Nina Dobrev was rumored to have dated ‘Virgin River’ star Benjamin Hollingsworth

Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder from 'The Vampire Diaries'
Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev, and Ian Somerhalder | Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

The Vampire Diaries fans know Nina Dobrev dated Damon Salvatore actor Ian Somerhalder. And now, she’s dating Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. But before she landed her role as Elena, she was rumored to have dated fellow actor Benjamin Hollingsworth. According to Perez Hilton, Dobrev and Hollingsworth dated from 2006 to 2009.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.