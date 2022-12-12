The Walking Dead’s new Dead City photos ‘confirm’ Maggie to kill

“The group kind of tamed him in a lot of ways, and to fit in, he had to stop being who he was and I think away from this group, he is likely to fall into some old traps and old behaviours,” he continued, hinting he could revert back his rivalry with Maggie.

Jeffrey teased: “As uneasy of an alliance it is that Maggie and Negan have, I think Negan being out of Maggie’s line of sight for a couple years is still never going to make what happened for her go away.

“I don’t know if us getting along in any way is going to last. I don’t know if it can.”

He continued: “Look, we know that he’s going to run off to New York City, it’s him and Maggie, and there’s not a lot of people with him.

“So, if I do the math on this, he’s going to be in trouble. It’s going to be a bad combination for him,” Jeffrey told Entertainment Weekly.

