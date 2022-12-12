The White Lotus creator defends death in season 2 finale

Another lavish vacation at the White Lotus came to an end last Sunday on HBO, and UK fans also have the chance to catch up with the drama this week on Sky Go and NOW. Despite becoming one of the most acclaimed TV releases of 2022, the dramatic conclusion to the satirical series’ second season hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

Warning – the following article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus’ season finale.

Writer and director Mike White has revealed why he chose Tanya McQuoid (played by Jennifer Coolidge) as the final victim for the second season.

Originally introduced in season one, Tanya has fast become the most iconic character of the series after returning for this year’s sojourn in Sicily.

Unfortunately, it appears Jennifer won’t be back for a third season after running afoul of Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his group of “high-class gays” who had formed a conspiracy with her husband.

