This week’s TV: ‘Harry & Meghan’ backlash, a ‘Yellowstone’

The thinking is that since the Sussexes left England and the crown, and since they’re complaining about the tabloid media and embedded racism, they should leave the public sphere entirely. They should now retreat into anonymity. Disappear, lovebirds, and take your wounded selves into hiding forever.

But I’m not sure that their criticisms of the treatment they received in the United Kingdom somehow equal no longer wanting to be public figures. They’ve seemed to me like a couple who really, really, REALLY like being on camera.

And anyhow, they are fated to be public figures, whether they participate in the media or not. Harry is the son of King Charles, for one thing, and he is the son of the beloved Princess Diana, for another. Even if he and his wife disappear, his story is going to be told — by the tabloids, by monarchy-inclined highbrows, and by the likes of Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown.” He is going to remain a cover boy no matter what, and the industry around the royals will continue to use his face to make money.

So I can’t blame Harry and Meghan for benefiting financially from their own story. Why should others get to write the couple’s narrative, and rake in the bucks, while they sit by passively? They left England, but that doesn’t mean they no longer care about how they are perceived. Their decision to flee the tabloid circus and racism of the UK, and to vent their frustrations about them, doesn’t make them hypocrites if they make what is essentially a vanity reality show.

To be clear: I’m not a fan, and their Netflix series brings us into a world of wealth, privilege, and personal branding that is anathema to me. “Harry & Meghan” never quite feels real, like most reality shows, even though this one is called a “docuseries” and directed by a legit documentary filmmaker, Liz Garbus. It’s just more self-interested self-branding. What else is new?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Attention “Stone”-ers. Here’s another Western series spun out of Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone”-verse, called “1923.” This prequel will revolve around more generations of Duttons, as they undergo financial hardship, blah blah blah. It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren! (Hear her accent in the trailer.) They play the patriarch and matriarch, and the cast includes Robert Patrick, Timothy Dalton, James Badge Dale, Peter Stormare, and Jerome Flynn, who played Bronn on “Game of Thrones.” The eight-episode first season premieres Sunday on Paramount+.

Mallori Johnson in “Kindred.” Tina Rowden/FX

2. Octavia E. Butler’s popular 1979 novel, “Kindred,” gets a series adaptation (trailer here) written by playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Mallori Johnson stars as an aspiring writer who finds herself leaping through time between the present day and a 19th-century pre-Civil War plantation that played a role in her family’s history. The entire eight-episode season, co-starring Micah Stock and Ryan Kwanten (from “True Blood”), will be available to stream Tuesday on Hulu.

3. You may remember this story, which the Globe covered at length. “The Battle for Justina Pelletier” centers on a 14-year-old-girl whose parents brought her to Boston Children’s Hospital with mysterious symptoms. Suspicions quickly turned toward the parents, and Justina became a ward of the state as the hospital suspected her parents of “Munchausen syndrome by proxy.” A hacker-activist’s cyber attack on Children’s and a lawsuit ensued. The four-episode documentary (here’s the trailer) premieres Tuesday on Peacock.

4. Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi made this look into the career milestones of her mother, Nancy Pelosi. Called “Pelosi in the House,” it follows the outgoing House speaker at work and at home during big moments in recent history, including the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments, and, alas, Jan. 6, 2021, when the filmmaker, her mother, and other lawmakers were taken to a secure location. (Here’s the trailer.) It premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Jason Bateman (left) and Will Arnett in the “Murderville” Christmas special “Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery.” SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX

5. Will Arnett returns with a special holiday episode of his semi-improvised Netflix comedy series “Murderville.” Called “Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Mystery,” it features a pair of guest stars, Maya Rudolph and Arnett’s “Smartless” podcast mate, Jason Bateman, helping Arnett’s detective solve the titular crime (here’s a portrait of the Arnett-Bateman bromance). The one-off premieres on Thursday.

6. David Tennant — from “Doctor Who” and “Broadchurch” — stars in “Litvinenko,” a four-part British drama based on a true story. (He’s almost unrecognizable in the trailer.) The miniseries chronicles Marina Litvinenko’s efforts to name those responsible for the 2006 poisoning murder of her husband, former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko (Tennant). It premieres on Friday on the streaming services AMC+ and Sundance Now.

CHANNEL SURFING

“My Next Guest With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy” An interview with the president of Ukraine. Netflix, Monday

“Harry & Meghan” The second batch of episodes. Netflix, Thursday

“The Recruit” Noah Centineo as a new lawyer at the CIA. Netflix, Friday

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” Performances of the movie’s songs with Josh Groban, H.E.R., and Rita Moreno. ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Slow Horses” The second season is driven by Gary Oldman’s masterful performance. Apple TV+

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” Season two coasts on the characters’ appeal. HBO Max

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” A strong adaptation by Taffy Brodesser-Akner of her novel. Hulu

“The Crown” A compelling new season with a new cast. Netflix

“The White Lotus” An entertaining new season of Mike White’s satire. HBO

“Magpie Murders” A clever whodunit inside a whodunit from PBS’s “Masterpiece,” starring Lesley Manville. GBH 2

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.