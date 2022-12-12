Thousands of people who sustain injuries from alcohol die in next

This led researchers to determine this is more than five times the rate for the rest of the California population, after accounting for other determinants of mortality risk.

Some of the major injuries attributed to drinking are poisoning, falls, traffic accidents, and drowning, according to the organisation Drink Aware.

The World Health Organisation adds that “major non-communicable” diseases such as liver cirrhosis, cancers and cardiovascular disease are also a risk.

Many of these happen when alcohol weakens the heart muscles and affects the lungs, liver or brain and body systems.