Three boys aged 11, 10 and 8 dead after plunging into frozen lake

Three boys aged 11, 10 and eight have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday, West Midlands Police has said. Four children were taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident at Babbs Mill Park. Rescue services searched the lake overnight following reports up to six children had fallen in. Police had warned it was “no longer a search and rescue operation”.

West Midlands Police confirmed three young boys have died after falling iunto the lake. They were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the freezing water but sadly could not be revived.

Specialist officers will be offering family and friends support. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical coindition in hospital.

A West Midlands Police statement said: “Three boys have tragically died after falling into the lake at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull yesterday afternoon. The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, were rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water.

“Sadly, they could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.