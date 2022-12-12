Top Five Influential Female Artists of 2022 – Who Takes The Crown As The Most Inspiring Singer

The music chart has recently been dominated by strong female artists who are making an impact in the music industry.

Firstly, Taylor Swift is spending the second week in the Billboard Hot 100 for her song ‘Anti-Hero’ from her brand new album ‘Midnights’.

So far it has seen her single ‘Anti-Hero’ have 35.6 million streams, and she has now surpassed Drake on the Hot 100 list, who held the record of nine of the top 10 songs in September 2021.

Taylor Swift has grown in popularity over the years with her songs and albums always sparking conversation amongst her fans about the meaning behind them as well.

With a female singer being able to make it high up on the hot 100 and overtaking iconic singers such as The Beatles, has been seen as a breakthrough moment in history for women in the music industry.

Belle Lingerie, the branded lingerie and swimwear retailer, has created a scoring system based on; Spotify monthly listeners, music awards won, mentions of their name in a hashtag on Instagram, the amount of UK number 1’s, and who’s performed at the superbowl.

Their research has been used to find out who the most influential women in the music industry throughout the decades are.

Those with the highest scores were the ones who were found to be the most influential artist from the research.

80’s

Madonna – Total Score: 24 Whitney Houston – Total Score: 20 Tina Turner – Total Score: 15 Diana Ross – Total Score: 13 Kate Bush – Total Score: 5

90’s

Mariah Carey – Total Score: 14 Missy Elliott – Total Score: 14 Kylie Minogue – Total Score: 10 Lauryn Hill – Total Score: 8 Alanis Morisette – Total Score: 0

00’s

Beyonce – Total Score: 24 Jennifer Lopez – Total Score: 15 Christina Aguleira – Total Score: 12 Britney Spears – Total Score: 11 Amy Winehouse – Total Score: 3

10’s

Nicki Minaj – Total Score: 19 Lady GaGa – Total Score: 18 Adele – Total Score: 13 Ariana Grande – Total Score: 5 Rihanna – Total Score: 0

20’s

Dua Lipa – Total Score: 18 Taylor Swift – Total Score: 14 Billie Eilish – Total Score: 9 Cardi B – Total Score: 6 Lizzo – Total Score: 0

Overall Top Five Influential Female Artists:

The female artist which they found to be the most influential overall was Queen Bey a.k.a Beyonce in top place.

Followed by Rihanna in second place, Taylor Swift in third, Lady Gaga in fourth and Madonna, the ultimate Queen of 80’s pop taking fifth place.