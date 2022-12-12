‘Top Gun,’ ‘Yellowstone’ Among Most Notable Boxed Sets Available

John Latchem

Holiday shoppers still interested in physical media as a potential gift have a smattering of options available beyond the typical Blu-ray Disc or DVD presentation.

Among the most prominent recent gift set releases is Paramount Home Entertainment’s Top Gun 2-Movie 4K Steelbook Superfan Collection, a four-disc set of both “Top Gun” films and nearly six hours of bonus content. The collection includes Steelbooks with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and regular Blu-ray editions of each movie, access to digital copies, plus Top Gun: Maverick dog tags, a leather “Maverick” keyring, magnetic decals, coasters and photos.

Also from Paramount comes Yellowstone: The Dutton Collection. Available as either a 21-disc DVD or 16-disc Blu-ray set, the collection includes all four seasons of the Kevin Costner-starring series “Yellowstone,” plus its prequel series “1883,” packaged with four coasters.

Shout! Factory has new Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the Laika Studios animated films Coraline and Paranorman available Dec. 13. These are the 4K debuts of the films, which have been given a 4K restoration with HDR and Dolby Vision plus Dolby Atmos.

Shout! Factory is also re-promoting its August release of the Belle Collector’s Edition from GKIDS. The three-disc set includes the anime film Belle in deluxe packaging that presents the film in 4K Ultra HD and regular Blu-ray and is available both in the original Japanese and with an English dub. This edition contains a 60-page book, six art cards, a sticker and poster, with legacy and new bonus material.

Subscribe HERE to the FREE Media Play News Daily Newsletter!

Paramount back in September released Girls Rule: The Holidays Collection, a three-DVD set containing the films Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan and Tina Fey, Last Holiday with Queen Latifa, and Serendipity with John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

For Elvis Presley fans, Paramount has a new Elvis 8-Movie DVD Collection, containing some of the King of Rock-n-Roll’s biggest films for the studio: King Creole, G.I. Blues, Blue Hawaii, Roustabout, Fun In Acapulco, Paradise Hawaiian Style, Girls! Girls! Girls! and Easy Come, Easy Go.

Nickelodeon and Paramount Home Entertainment have just released the 20-DVD Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Series collection of all the episodes from the 2012-17 animated series that featured the voices of Greg Cipes, Rob Paulsen, Clancy Brown, Sean Astin, Seth Green, Mae Whitman and Hoon Lee. Emerging from their hidden lair in the sewers, teenage bros Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael face off against the most dangerous baddies and the most delicious pizza in New York City.

For horror fans, Paramount has the 9-disc Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection, featuring all seven “Paranormal Activity” movies plus a documentary about the franchise.

Shout! Factory has The Halloween 4K Collection (1995-2002), an eight-disc set with 4K and regular Blu-ray discs containing new 4K scans of the films Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers, Halloween: H20, and Halloween: Resurrection, as well as both the theatrical cut and producer’s cut of Curse of Michael Myers in 4K UHD, and all of the previously released extras plus some brand-new surprises, including new commentaries and interviews.