Train strike misery confirmed as RMT reject latest pay offer

Members of the RMT on Network Rail have rejected the latest pay offer and will go ahead with two 48-hour strikes this week, the union has announced. A total of 63.6 percent voted to reject an offer from Network Rail on an 83 percent turnout, according to the union.

The RMT said in a statement that Network Rail’s offer included a five percent and four percent pay rise over a two-year period on top of “thousands of job losses”. It also said there would be a 50 percent cut in scheduled maintenance tasks and a 30 percent increase in “unsocial hours”.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a huge rejection of Network Rail’s substandard offer and shows our members are determined to take further strike action in pursuit of a negotiated settlement.

“The Government is refusing to lift a finger to prevent these strikes and it is clear they want to make effective strike action illegal in Britain.

“We will resist that and our members, along with the entire trade union movement will continue their campaign for a square deal for workers, decent pay increases and good working conditions.”