Transfer news LIVE – Ronaldo to decide next club, Gvardiol battle

Much has been written about Cristiano Ronaldo, with reports in Spain adament that his deal to make a switch to Saudi Arabia to finish his football career is concluded.

However, no such permanent actions have been made by the living football legend, who is still coming to terms with Portugal’s painful World Cup quarter-final exit against Morocco.

Ronaldo still feels he has much to contribute at the elite level of European football, and is now likely to be even further ignited by the cruel reality that he will never finish his career with a World Cup honour.

According to the Athletic, Ronaldo is poised to announce his next club in the coming weeks, before focusing on the remainder of the season.

In European football the 37-year-old has been linked with Atletico Madrid and Napoli, along with an emotional homecoming at Sporting Lisbon.