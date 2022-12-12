Two Pets Die After Power Strip Sparks Accidental Fire

MARSTONS MILLS — An overnight fire that claimed two pets’ lives was caused by an electrical event involving an overloaded power strip, said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

“Extension cords and power strips can be convenient, but they present a fire hazard if not used properly,” said Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Chief Michael J. Winn. “Overloading them with too many devices, using them to power appliances like space heaters, or daisy-chaining them together can cause a fire. Stay safe by limiting the use of extension cords and power strips, and always keep the cords clear of doors, furniture, or anything else that could pinch or damage them.”

“Electrical fires claimed five lives in Massachusetts last year, making them the second-leading cause of fire deaths,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Protect yourself and the people you care for by using electrical equipment safely, discarding old or damaged extension cords and power strips, and having a licensed electrician check your electrical system every 10 years. And remember, everyone should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of their home.”

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department responded to the area of Cotuit Road at about 8:20 pm on Dec. 8 and observed heavy fire on arrival. Residents were able to escape the single-family home safely, but a pet dog and bird perished in the blaze.

A joint investigation by the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit identified a bedroom in the front right corner of the home as the point of origin. In that area, investigators found a power strip that had been powering numerous devices, including another power strip. One strip’s cord was pinched between two pieces of a metal bedframe.

Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 600 structure fires caused by electrical events last year. In addition to claiming five lives in four incidents, these fires caused 19 civilian injuries, 66 fire service injuries, and an estimated dollar loss of $40 million.

