Two toilet symptoms that may signal a blood clot

The most common place for blood clots to form is in the lower leg due to decelerating blood flow to the lower limbs. Sometimes, however, a blood clot may form in the veins leading to the stomach. This potentially life-threatening complication could produce specific signs when going to the toilet.

The splenic, superior or inferior mesenteric veins all deliver nutrient-rich blood to the liver through the hepatic portal vein.

When a blood clot forms in these veins it prevents blood flow to the intestines, which can lead to the damage or death of tissue in this organ.

Blood clots that form in the stomach or abdominal area are medically recognised as a type of deep vein thrombosis called mesenteric venous thrombosis (MVT).

MedlinePlus defines MVT as a “blood clot in one or more of the major veins that drain blood from the intestine”.

