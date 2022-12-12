



President Biden underlined the United States’ ongoing support for Ukraine during a weekend call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as efforts to strengthen Kyiv’s air defenses against tactical strikes by Russia on civilian infrastructure. Biden vowed during the call to hold Russia accountable for war crimes and atrocities, and impose “costs on Russia for its aggression,” according to an official White House readout. He welcomed Zelensky’s stated openness to a “just peace.”

Moscow-backed officials accused Ukrainian forces of using HIMARS rockets to attack the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol over the weekend. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

4. From our correspondents

Now a member of parliament, Zablotskyy, 37, faces the prospect that the Republicans, the party of his favorite American politician, could turn against Ukraine in its moment of greatest need — under invasion and relentless bombing by Russia, with about one-fifth of its land occupied and its economy in tatters, writes Jeff Stein from Kyiv.

“What I can do is explain that Ukraine is important to the whole world, and that we fight for values and ideals that should be equally important to both parties,” Zablotskyy said in an interview.