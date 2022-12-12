Ukraine live updates: Heavy losses reported among Russian

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 1, 2022.

The White House said that President Joe Biden has not yet spoken to WNBA star Brittney Griner since she was released from Russia last week.

Biden spoke to Griner from the Oval Office as she was headed to the United States following a prisoner exchange with Russia. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted on drug charges in August.

Griner was handed over to U.S. officials in exchange for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

— Amanda Macias