Ukrainian forces blow up Russian tank into huge fireball afte





Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian tank after a dramatic duel during which the two vehicles squared off against each other. In footage shared by the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, who were responsible for the successful hit, the Ukrainian T-64 tank can be seen driving down a dirt path between the ruins of a war zone before firing multiple times at the Russian T-73, which explodes into a fireball.

The Ukrainian tank can be seen making its way down the dirt path, with a row of dead trees and bombed-out fields to its left, and destroyed buildings to its right, in aerial footage captured by a drone. The T-64 lands a direct blow with its first shot and the Russian tank explodes into a fireball. The 92 Separate Mechanized Brigade then fired a second shot, finishing off the Russian tank. The attack is believed to have taken place on Sunday, though the location is not yet known.

Along with the video, the unit released a statement celebrating the victory. It read: “Tank crew T-64BV, the famous 92 Separate Mechanized Brigade, entered a tank duel against a Russian T-72B3. Ukrainian tankers proved who is the boss in Ukraine! “From the first shot, the enemy tank turned into scrap metal. Glory to Ukraine and to the tank troops! Victory is ours!’ the statement added. After the two strikes, a thick plume of smoke rises above the battlefield and the Ukrainian military vehicle fires another round at the now immobilised T-73. A fourth shot swiftly follows, turning the tank into rubble. READ MORE: Russian losses in Ukraine near 100,000 after 200 killed in strikes [REVEAL]

Meanwhile, the latest fighting has focused in Donbas, particularly around the city of Bakhmut, after Ukrainian forces Ukraine recaptured the southern city of Kherson nearly a month ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin is now seeking to make visible gains. Russia has shelled Kostiantynivka, and fighting is going on around Avdiivka, Мarinka and Krasnohorivka in the same area, Ukrainian officials said. The Ukrainian governor of the Russia-occupied Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said that a Ukrainian strike on Kadivka on Sunday hit a hotel that served as headquarters for the Wagner group, a Russian military contractor. He claimed that hundreds of Russians were killed, a claim that couldn’t be independently verified. Mr Haidai also pointed to a difficult humanitarian situation in the village of Nevske, under Ukrainian control, where people live in basements following relentless Russian shelling. READ NEXT: Russian marine says hundreds being killed in never ending slaughter

