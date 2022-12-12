Unseen Platinum Jubilee pics of Archie shared by Meghan and Harry





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared pictures of their children Archie and Lilibet taken during Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Harry carries Lilibet on his shoulders while Archie is in his mother’s arms in the previously unseen black and white image.

The photograph shows the Sussexes walking in the garden of their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, with Archie appearing to be dressed in a shirt and suit while Lilibet wears a skirt with a floral pattern. Meghan and Harry brought Archie and Lilibet to Britain for the first time since they quit their royal duties and moved to North America. The image forms part of a wide selection of intimate, family snaps which feature in a trailer for the next instalment of the Sussexes’ new Netflix documentary. Three episodes were released last week, with the next three expected to air this Thursday morning.

Clips of the Duke and Duchess’s wedding are also played along with news footage and newspaper headlines about the pair. On the couple’s exit from Britain and their royal duties, Meghan says: “It gave us a chance to create that home we always wanted.” Harry adds he felt as though it was “a fight worth fighting for” as photographs and video footage of him and his family are shown. The clip has been released in the wake of fallout over the first three episodes, which were released at 8am last Thursday. The series has fuelled speculation over how Buckingham Palace might respond.

Royal author Angela Levin has said she believes King Charles may wait until next month to make a decision over what action to take against the Sussexes. She claimed to The Sun: “Harry and Meghan are set on destruction. They push and push and push and in the end they don’t take any notice of their behaviour. “I think [the Royal Family] will wait until after the book comes out. They need to see what’s in the documentaries and then what is going on with the book, if they [Sussexes] attack or interfere with Catherine’s life.” Penguin Random House is due to release a book by Harry which the prince has vowed will be an honest portrayal of his life.

Meanwhile, expert Nick Bullen claimed the Sussexes’ have effectively turned their life into the “Kardashians on a regal basis.” Mr Bullen said: “It’s great for viewers in terms of a reality show, but why do they feel the need to share that with us if they want to keep some privacy in their lives? “That’s the thing that surprised me the most, just how much this was thrown up. I was also really surprised that it’s being billed as a documentary. This is not a documentary. This is a reality show. This is the Kardashians on a regal basis.” However, royal expert Jennie Bond said the long-awaited docu-series appears to show just how much the Sussexes “missed the chance to reform the monarchy”. She added that before the couple’s departure, they had a “great opportunity” to modernise the Royal Family.