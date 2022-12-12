Ursula von der Leyen calls for EU-wide ethics body after Qatar

Brussels must set up a body to uphold rules on integrity and ethics across all EU institutions, the European Commission president has said, in response to a growing scandal over alleged payments to EU lawmakers by Qatar.

Ursula von der Leyen said a corruption scandal in the European parliament involving claims that the football World Cup host was seeking to buy influence in the chamber was of the “utmost concern”, which raised questions about the confidence of citizens in the EU itself.

Von der Leyen said on Monday there was already a watchdog overseeing matters of transparency and independence at the commission but that she wanted to see “the same rules across all European institutions”, including the parliament.

Her comments came as leading ministers from across the bloc said the scandal raised questions about the “credibility” of the EU, and demanded a full investigation into the alleged payments.

Belgian police detained an MEP and seized €600,000 in cash during raids of politicians’ homes over the weekend as part of an international investigation involving claims against Qatar and leading EU representatives.

“It is a question of confidence of people into our institutions and this confidence and trust into institutions needs the highest standards of independence and integrity,” von der Leyen told reporters.

Commission vice-president Věra Jourová was “currently discussing with the European parliament and council the way forward”, added von der Leyen, who publicly backed the establishment of an ethics body when she ran for office in 2019.

“I am not a judge, there is a process ongoing. Certainly, the news is very worrisome, very, very worrisome. We are facing some events, some facts that certainly worry me,” said Josep Borrell, head of the EU’s foreign and security arm who was president of the parliament from 2004 to 2007.

“[We] have to act according not only to the facts but to the . . . evidence. I cannot go beyond the judiciary statements. I am sure you understand that these are very grave accusations,” he said on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“This is an unbelievable incident that must now be clarified without ifs and buts with the full severity of the law,” said Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s minister of foreign affairs.

“This is about the credibility of Europe, so this has to trigger consequences in various areas,” Baerbock added.

A Belgian judge charged four unnamed people on Sunday with “participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption”.

The scandal has already triggered official resignations and the suspension of a parliamentary vote on granting Qatari nationals visa-free travel to the bloc, due next week.

Jan Lipavský, the Czech foreign minister, said he “despise[d] it in all possible terms” when asked about the allegations.

“It is absolutely unacceptable, any form of corruption, and I am glad the Belgian police were able to act on it,” he told reporters.

“Of course, the relationship between the EU and Qatar, or European countries and Qatar, needs to be built on a set of policies including human rights and labour rights,” he added. “So, let’s see what [has] happened.”

While the suspects have not been named by investigators, Eva Kaili, a vice-president of the European parliament from Greece, has been stripped of her duties in the legislature as well as her membership of Pasok, the Greek socialist party.

Kaili, a former TV news presenter, defended Qatar’s human rights record in the European parliament last month, hailing the country as “a frontrunner in labour rights” for its decision to scrap a migrant workers sponsorship system.

“There is currently an investigation ongoing into particularly serious crimes, we must all respect that,” Nikos Dendias, Greece’s foreign minister, said on Monday.

The head of Greece’s anti-money laundering authority on Monday ordered a freeze of Kaili’s Greek financial assets and those of her associates. During its investigation it said it had discovered an Athens-based real estate company had been formed on November 30, under the names of Kaili and her partner.

Kaili and her partner could not be reached for comment.

Doha has rejected any allegations of misconduct. “Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed,” an official said.

Von der Leyen said the commission was also going through its own transparency register to check for undue influence.

“If there is any kind of new information we will act,” she added.