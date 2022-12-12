US man accused of stalking victim with Apple's AirTags.

Photo : IANSHINDI
On the morning of December 10, Carl Steven Shaver, 63, was arrested on charges of stalking and unauthorised use of a GPS.
The local police then took the AirTag and placed it into evidence at the station.
The next day, Shawver went to the local police station in search of the victim, whom he claimed to be his wife.
Shawver told police he had placed the AirTag on the victim’s car because he believed the victim was having an affair at the station, which is why he was looking for them, according to the report.
Moreover, on December 7, a second AirTag was discovered on the victim’s vehicle after they were once again notified by their phone that their movements were being tracked.
The court records said despite Shawver’s claim to police that he and the victim were married, the two never had a relationship and the victim had blocked Shawver from calling or messaging them, said the report.
