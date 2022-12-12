Vandal keys ‘no parking’ into her car in row with neighbours





A woman was left “livid” after returning to her car to find someone had scratched the words “no parking” into her vehicle. Mollie Hales had parked in the bay outside her boyfriend’s apartment block in Canberra, Australia, for the afternoon. But when she returned, she noticed one of her boyfriend’s neighbours had engraved her car in an act of vandalism.

Despite not breaching any rules for parking in the spot, someone clearly wasn’t happy with her car being there and had decided to take matters into their own hands. Mollie told Yahoo News Australia: “It was definitely done during daylight hours. “I understand it’s short-term parking however with the car parks, a lot of people who live in the buildings and even the businesses around are aware people will park in those visitor spaces for a day or two.” The apartment block is home to around 130 residents and there are also surrounding businesses so the visitor car park is often busy.

But Mollie had been parking there for about four or five months without facing any issues. She said she was left dumbfounded by the “disgusting” and “disrespectful” vandalism, claiming it was unjustified. “Even if I was parked ‘too long’ or in the wrong spot, I don’t believe it justifies keying my car,” Mollie said, adding: “They could tow me before they go to that extent.” Mollie is now concerned that she’ll have to fork out to repair the car from her own pocket because her third-party insurance might not cover the cost. READ MORE: ‘Putin doesn’t want peace he wants time to re-arm’

Mollie also contacted the building management and filed a report with the police but she is not optimistic the culprit will be caught without CCTV evidence. But if the vandal is caught, they will face serious repurcussions. In Australian Capital Territory intentionally or maliciously damaging someone’s property without their consent can result in hefty fines and even jail time. Criminals can be charged under the Criminal Code 2002 or the Crimes Act 1900 and for property valued at less than $5,000 (£2,700) the maximum penalty is two years behind bars.