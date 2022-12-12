Virgin River season 5 theory: Charmaine’s twins’ dad exposed as

Fan and Redditor u/AppleAndPants suggested: “I think Vince will be arrested (remember, Mike is on his way) and then it will be revealed that he is the father of Charmaine’s twins. (The result of a one-night hook up).

“This would explain the twins thing (Vince is a twin to Paige’s husband). It would also explain why Charmaine would not want to tell who the real father of the twins is.

“First, she was trying to trap Jack, then she was just embarrassed. I am wondering/hoping that after all that happens, Paige (Lexa Doig) will take Christopher (Chase Petriw) and leave town to start a new life somewhere else. (It has been said that one of the characters will be leaving town).”

The theory certainly appeared to have the backing of other members of the fandom, with u/RealisticDurian5494 replying: “I still think this is a good plot idea.