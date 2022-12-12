Warzone 2 players demand massive changes for “stupid” two-hit

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players aren’t happy with the two-hit melee system, which many think is far too overpowered.

Some Warzone 2 users strongly detest the title’s hand-to-hand combat mechanics; however, the system wasn’t favored in Warzone, either.

Footage of the original battle royale’s broken melee system often made the rounds online. The two-hit combo that could down enemies especially ignited frustrations amongst community members.

Notably, the latter attack has returned in the Call of Duty: Warzone sequel to the chagrin of many dedicated players.

Warzone 2 users call for a melee system overhaul

Dull-Caterpillar3153 posed the following question in the Warzone subreddit – “Can we all agree that two-hit-melee is stupid?”

The Redditor noted the same maneuver in the original Warzone gave players “some of the cheesiest easy kills,” before lamenting its return in Warzone 2.

At the very least, they continued, such an attack should require four hits before knocking out an opponent. That a sniper rifle often requires multiple shots to down a foe further compounds the issue, the Redditor argued.

Several responses to the post tend to agree with the original poster’s line of thinking. “Any headshot should be stronger than a melee, period. Regardless of gun,” one person replied.

Someone else chimed in by sharing their own experience with the inconsistencies between gunshots and melee attacks. “Shot a guy three times in [the] face with SMG while he was lunging toward me, he still got his two hits in on me, boom I was dead.”

The general consensus throughout the thread is that Warzone 2’s melee should require three hits or more to down another player. It remains to be seen whether or not the developers will address these critiques.