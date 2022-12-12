Categories
Web3 & The Metaverse: Preparing Your Practice & Clients For The


Opening Remarks:

Hon. Anthony Cannataro

Acting Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of the State of New York

Welcome and Introductions:

Sherry Levin Wallach, Esq.

President, New York State Bar Association

The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, White Plains, NY 

Jackie J. Drohan, Esq.

Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency

Drohan Lee LLP, New York, NY 

Dana V. Syracuse, Esq.

Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency

Perkins Coie LLP, New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Basics of Web3: Digital Currencies, NFTs & Blockchain 

Marc Beckman

DMA United / NYU Stern, New York, NY

Caroline Moustakis, Esq.

SVP, Associate General Counsel

Sotheby’s , New York, NY

Panel 1: Art in the Metaverse – Trademark or Copyright? 

Moderator:

Alfred David Steiner, Esq.

Meister & Steiner PLLC, New York, NY

Panelists:

Prof. Brian L. Frye

University of Kentucky – J. David Rosenberg 

College of Law, Lexington, KY

Rhett O. Millsaps II, Esq.

Lex Lumina PLLC, New York, NY 

Panel 2: Securities Law and Regulation on Digital Assets & Currency 

Moderator:

Dana V. Syracuse, Esq.

Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency

Perkins Coie LLP, New York, NY

Panelists:

Gary DeWaal, Esq.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, New York, NY

Katherine A. Lemire, Esq.

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, New York, NY

Philip Moustakis, Esq.

Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, NY

Panel 3: Company/Client Legal Needs in Web3: NFTs, IP, and More 

Moderator:

Jackie J. Drohan, Esq.

Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency

Drohan Lee LLP, New York, NY 

Panelists:

Matthew H. Feinberg, Esq.

Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP, New York, NY

Jeffrey D. Neuburger, Esq.

Proskauer Rose LLP, New York NY

Alfred David Steiner, Esq.

Meister & Steiner PLLC, New York, NY

Panel 4: Why Do Lawyers Have to Care? Impacts on All Practice Areas 

Moderator:

Sherry Levin Wallach, Esq.

President, New York State Bar Association

The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, White Plains, NY 

Panelists:

Howard A. Fischer, Esq.

Moses & Singer LLP, New York, NY

Prof. David J. Reiss

Brooklyn Law School, Brooklyn, NY

Jason Schwartz, Esq.

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Washington, D.C.



