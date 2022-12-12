Web3 & The Metaverse: Preparing Your Practice & Clients For The

Opening Remarks:
Hon. Anthony Cannataro
Acting Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals of the State of New York
Welcome and Introductions:
Sherry Levin Wallach, Esq.
President, New York State Bar Association
The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, White Plains, NY
Jackie J. Drohan, Esq.
Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency
Drohan Lee LLP, New York, NY
Dana V. Syracuse, Esq.
Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency
Perkins Coie LLP, New York, NY
Fireside Chat: Basics of Web3: Digital Currencies, NFTs & Blockchain
Marc Beckman
DMA United / NYU Stern, New York, NY
Caroline Moustakis, Esq.
SVP, Associate General Counsel
Sotheby’s , New York, NY
Panel 1: Art in the Metaverse – Trademark or Copyright?
Moderator:
Alfred David Steiner, Esq.
Meister & Steiner PLLC, New York, NY
Panelists:
Prof. Brian L. Frye
University of Kentucky – J. David Rosenberg
College of Law, Lexington, KY
Rhett O. Millsaps II, Esq.
Lex Lumina PLLC, New York, NY
Panel 2: Securities Law and Regulation on Digital Assets & Currency
Moderator:
Dana V. Syracuse, Esq.
Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency
Perkins Coie LLP, New York, NY
Panelists:
Gary DeWaal, Esq.
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, New York, NY
Katherine A. Lemire, Esq.
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, New York, NY
Philip Moustakis, Esq.
Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, NY
Panel 3: Company/Client Legal Needs in Web3: NFTs, IP, and More
Moderator:
Jackie J. Drohan, Esq.
Co-Chair, Task Force on Emerging Digital Finance and Currency
Drohan Lee LLP, New York, NY
Panelists:
Matthew H. Feinberg, Esq.
Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP, New York, NY
Jeffrey D. Neuburger, Esq.
Proskauer Rose LLP, New York NY
Alfred David Steiner, Esq.
Meister & Steiner PLLC, New York, NY
Panel 4: Why Do Lawyers Have to Care? Impacts on All Practice Areas
Moderator:
Sherry Levin Wallach, Esq.
President, New York State Bar Association
The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, White Plains, NY
Panelists:
Howard A. Fischer, Esq.
Moses & Singer LLP, New York, NY
Prof. David J. Reiss
Brooklyn Law School, Brooklyn, NY
Jason Schwartz, Esq.
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, Washington, D.C.
Source link