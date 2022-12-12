Wednesday’s Emma Myers Trims Her Claws to Star in a Netflix

Wednesday star Emma Myers is heading back to Netflix for the body-swap comedy film, Family Leave.





According to Deadline, the actor — who can currently be seen in Wednesday as the title character’s colorful werewolf roommate/friend Enid Sinclair — will star opposite Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers), Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project) and Ed Helms (The Office) in Family Leave, which is based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s bestselling book Bedtime for Mommy. Myers will play CC Walker, the daughter of Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms) and brother to Wyatt (Noon).

McG (The Babysitter: Killer Queen) will direct the upcoming Netflix family comedy from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel (Black Adam), based on an earlier draft by Victoria Strouse (Finding Dory). Family Leave follows “Jess and Bill Walker, who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?”





Created by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday is a live-action supernatural mystery series that follows the eponymous Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as she attends Nevermore Academy while attempting to master her emerging psychic ability, stop a monstrous killing spree terrorizing the local town of Jericho and solve a 25-year-old mystery. Wednesday has been a massive success for Netflix, with the series currently on track to become the streamer’s most-watched show. While most of the series’ attention has been on Ortega’s lead performance as the titular Addams, a lot of fans have praised Myers’ breakout performance as Enid, with many additionally wanting to see the actor portray fan-favorite Marvel character Spider-Gwen in one of Sony’s upcoming live-action projects.

Wednesday fans have also positively responded to the news that co-stars Ortega and Percy Hynes White are starring together in an upcoming romantic comedy titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall. After leaked set photos from the yet-to-be-announced movie began circulating online, fans took to social media to express how excited they were about the stars playing love interests in Winter Spring Summer or Fall after Wednesday featured a flirtatious relationship between the actors’ respective characters.

The entire first season of Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.

Source: Deadline