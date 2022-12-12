Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega ‘sorry’ after hitting Emma Myers in

During the show, Enid and Wednesday grew close as best friends after the two became roommates, despite their opposing personalities.

Unlike Wednesday, Enid was a werewolf who quickly became a fan favourite for her love of bright colours and snoods.

However, it’s yet to be seen if fans will see more of the two characters, as Netflix have yet to confirm the release of season two.

Despite this, many remain hopeful as the show surpassed streaming records, surpassed Stranger Things and became the number-one show in 83 countries.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.