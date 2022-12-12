Weekly Web3 Brand Tracker: Hershey’s in the Metaverse and More

🙌 Hi web3 folks!

⌚️Timex launches Bored Ape watches

The luxury watchmaker has partnered with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) to enable BAYC holders to showcase their NFTs on their wrists. More .

🍫 Hershey launches chocolate-themed metaverse experience

The chocolate brand’s Philippines and India arms have launched a gamified metaverse experience in Decentraland. More .

🧴 Laura Mercier debuts virtual store in the metaverse

The cosmetics brand’s “World of Beauty” has AR/VR functionality and enables customers to trial products in a new way. More .

🚘 Renault launches first NFTs and announces long-term web3 plans

The NFTs celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Renault 5. Renault is also kickstarting a web3-enabled community of Renault enthusiasts, R3NLT. More .

🐦 Rumors circulate that Twitter is launching a token

Code extracted by reputable tech researcher Jane Manchun Wong reveals plans for a coin and updated tipping function. More .

💄Givenchy Beauty reveals winter wonderland Roblox experience

The LVMH brand has launched a winter-themed metaverse experience in Roblox just two weeks after partnering with Bstroy to offer free NFTs to purchasers of the new clothing line. Givenchy first entered Roblox in June. More .

☕️ Starbucks launches beta of long-awaited NFT-based loyalty program

Starbucks made headlines earlier this year after announcing its plans to completely revamp its loyalty program, based on NFTs. Last week the brand launched the new program, Starbucks Odyssey, in beta, ahead of launch next year. More .

📥 Comprehensive report on brands entered Web3 in Q3 2022. Here

Thanks for reading and see ya next week!