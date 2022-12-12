Weeks to lead genealogy discussion Dec. 15

Family history research leads to many wonderful discoveries, but the search can also lead to dead ends and brick walls that can’t be broken through. One might consider hiring a professional genealogist to help. Donald Weeks, emeritus faculty, will lead a discussion on his experience using ProGenealogy Services and Y-DNA searches at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

Register to receive the Zoom link.

Genealogy over Lunch is a University Libraries’ group designed to help individuals explore and organize family history, which meets every third Thursday of the month. The group welcomes all faculty, staff and students.