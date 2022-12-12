What songs were in Yellowstone season 5 episode 6?

Another week of Yellowstone season 5 and another handful of songs added to the soundtrack. If after watching the episode you’re searching to listen to the songs from Yellowstone season 5 episode 6, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” we’re here to help.

Many fans have been loving the country songs being prominently featured in the show, several of which have been hidden gems. This has included Shane Smith and the Saints (who Taylor Sheridan has previously proclaimed his fandom of on the show), Zach Bryan, Senora May and Aubrie Sellers. However, the two from season 5 episode 6 are more well-known country music stars.

Here is what you need to know about the songs.

What were the songs in Yellowstone season 5 episode 6?

Country music star Lainey Wilson has appeared in multiple episodes as part of the Yellowstone season 5 cast, fittingly playing a country singer that starts a romance with cowboy Ryan (Ian Bohen). She clearly has some more fans at the ranch because her character is invited to perform at the branding event that Yellowstone puts on.

She starts off the festivities with “Watermelon Moonshine,” which is from Wilson’s most recent album, Bell Bottom Country. Wilson performs one more song from that album in the episode, “Hold My Halo.” Check out the music videos right here.

In between Wilson’s performances, another cast member with a country music background gets up to play, Ryan Bingham. Bingham’s Walker has long been known to string some tunes on the show and here he performs “Nobody Knows My Trouble” from Bingham’s 2015 album, Fear and Saturday Night. Listen to the full song right here.

You can listen to all the songs on Spotify or wherever else you stream music.

Who is Lainey Wilson?

Lainey Wilson is a CMA-nominated musician who has really taken off in the last couple of years. Though her first, self-titled album came out in 2014, it’s been her last two that have been hits, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ in 2021 and Bell Bottom Country in 2022. With the help of the song “Things a Man Outta Know,” which hit No. 1 on Billboards Country Airplay chart, Wilson won New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards; she then followed those up by winning Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMAs.

Yellowstone is Wilson’s first time acting, FYI.

You can find out more about Lainey Wilson, including upcoming tour dates, on her website (opens in new tab).

Who is Ryan Bingham?

Ryan Bingham has been on Yellowstone since season 1. Though he has a few other high-profile credits to his name, including Hostiles and Crazy Heart, acting is not his primary talent. Bingham was the Grammy and Academy Award-winning songwriter for “The Weary Kind,” which was featured in Crazy Heart. He’s also released six studio albums and a live album.

Find out more about Bingham and his upcoming tour dates on his website (opens in new tab).

New episodes of Yellowstone premiere Sundays on Paramount Network in the US, Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.