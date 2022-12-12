When is Shipment coming to Modern Warfare 2?

Shipment has long been one of the staples of the Call of Duty franchise.

The map debuted in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and was brought back for the 2019 reboot. Small to the point of claustrophobic, it was pure chaos with 12 players crammed into what amounted to a tiny box.

Nevertheless, it was the best map for grinding camos and other challenges. After all, you couldn’t move a meter without running into someone, making it a playground for everything from point blank to hip fire kills.

Shipment has already been confirmed for a mid-season update in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1. Here’s when you will be able to play it.

Shipment is coming to Modern Warfare 2 on December 14

Credit: Activision Blizzard

The new map will arrive as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, set to launch on December 14.

Like its predecessor in 2019’s Modern Warfare, the map is packed with shipping containers. However, instead of being located in a shipping port, it is now set on a beleaguered cargoship in the storm-ridden Atlantic Ocean.

A surprise also awaits anyone who attempts to work around and off the map’s boundaries, according to Infinity Ward, and they might find themselves at sea.

The new Shipment looks darker and far more tempestuous than before. But whatever the changes, it looks set to serve up the same fast and frenetic action that has helped it become one of the most iconic maps in Call of Duty.

Season 1 Reloaded is also expected to add the Chimera assault rifle, new Operators Klaus and Gaz, and a new co-op PvE mode called Raids.

