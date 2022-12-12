Whitfield-Murray Historical Society winter genealogy workshops

Looking for a great Christmas gift? Here is a perfect gift for the family historian, the student or a newly retired family member.

Winter genealogy workshops have been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 18. These are full-day workshops at the Crown Gardens & Archives.

Instructor Jennifer Harvey is a genealogy consultant trained by the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.

Beginner and intermediate research topics are on the agenda for Saturday, Jan. 14. From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the topics are Basics of Genealogy (Where to Look for Information, Types of Historical Records to Hunt, Where to Locate Them, Where to Get Help) and Walking the Paper Trail. From 1 to 4:30 p.m. topics will include Women in Your Line, Basics in Genealogy with DNA and Secrets in the Census Records.

A Brick Walls workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The workshop is available for intermediate and advanced researchers who have hit a wall.

Lunch break is 12:30 to 1 p.m. on both days. Sack lunches will be available for $6, or participants may bring a lunch.

The classes will meet at the Crown Gardens & Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton.

To reserve a spot, call (706) 278-0217 or come by the Archives. The cost is $40 for one day or $70 for two days. Checks may be mailed to the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, P.O. Box 6180, Dalton, GA 30722-6180.