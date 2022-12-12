Will Mellor in tears over Strictly exit as he disagrees with

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 finalists were decided on Monday as Will Mellor and Nancy Xu exited the competition after going up against Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dance-off. On It Takes Two, Will broke down in tears over leaving the competition after reflecting on the routine that put him at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard.

On Sunday, Will and Nancy received 32 for their first dance of the night, the Paso Doble.

This low score meant that even if they received a perfect 40 for their Couples’ Choice they would have remained at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Reflecting on the harsh comments from the judges, Will said: “I’m just human and anybody who meets me you get to meet me I don’t have another person I can put on.

“I was disappointed because I worked so hard and we got so far in the competition and the last thing I wanted to do was get it wrong that night.”

