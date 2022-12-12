Will Serena Williams return to tennis after retirement as she

Serena Williams bid her farewell at the 2022 US Open but shortly after her retirement, discussion about whether she will return again started.

At the time, many fans and analysts believed that Williams, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, still could have a few good years left in her. However, in the months since her retirement, Williams has hinted on several occasions that she may make a comeback.

On the one hand, it’s not uncommon for professional athletes to retire and then come back a few years later. Michael Jordan and Brett Favre are just two examples of high-profile athletes who retired, only to return to their respective sports and find success once again.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and it’s not impossible to imagine her returning to the tennis courts and finding success once again. On the other hand, Williams is now 41 years old, and the demands of professional tennis are incredibly grueling. It’s unlikely that she would be able to return to the sport and compete at the same level she did in her prime.

Furthermore, there are now many younger players on the tour who are eager to make a name for themselves, and they will not make it easy for Williams to reclaim her place at the top of the sport.

Ultimately, only Williams knows whether she will return to tennis or not. If she does decide to come back, it will no doubt be a difficult road, but if anyone has the talent and determination to do it, it’s Serena Williams. For now, we can only wait and see what she decides to do.