Will Triangle of Sadness be on Netflix? (where to stream Triangle

The 80th Golden Globe Award nominations are here, and one of the movies on the list is Triangle of Sadness. This new satirical black comedy film won the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Triangle of Sadness was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and actress Dolly De Leon received a nom for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. The film is also expected to receive several Academy Award nominations.

Given that the film received a Golden Globe nomination, many avid movie fans hope to watch the movie before the award show premieres on January 10, 2023. But unfortunately, Triangle of Sadness is not on Netflix, and it’s unclear if that will change. The odds are that this film will not come to the streaming service.

Will Triangle of Sadness be on Netflix?

It’s unlikely that Triangle of Sadness will be on Netflix anytime soon, if ever. However, some other Golden Globe-nominated movies are available on Netflix, like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, RRR, and Where the Crawdads Sing. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and White Noise will also be on Netflix soon.

Where to stream Triangle of Sadness

It’s unclear where Triangle of Sadness will stream, but if I had to guess, I would say that the movie will end up on Hulu at some point in the future. Neon acquired the North American distribution rights to the film, and many Neon movies are streaming on Hulu, like Crimes of the Future, Titane, and Spencer.

Where to watch Triangle of Sadness

Right now, the only way to watch the film is to purchase or rent it. Triangle of Sadness is available on most digital retailers like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube Movies, Google Play, and more.

Have you seen Triangle of Sadness yet? Do you plan to watch the film before the Golden Globe Awards?