Winners announced at the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards

Melbourne, Australia , 12 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The annual Australian Tennis Awards were presented at Melbourne’s Crown Casino this evening, where John Newcombe awarded Ash Barty with a record fifth Newcombe Medal.

The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our tennis community, both at a professional and grassroots level.

Congratulations to all award winners and finalists, your contributions to the sport are greatly appreciated.

Newcombe Medal: Ash Barty (Qld)

Barty becomes the first player to win the coveted Newcombe Medal, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis, on five occasions. The 27-year-old retired earlier this year, but was recognised for her outstanding Australian summer. After scooping singles and doubles titles in Adelaide, Barty continued her impressive form at the Australian Open. She won the women’s singles title without dropping a set to become the first local champion in 44 years.

Spirit of Tennis Award: Evonne Goolagong Cawley (NSW)

Australian legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley was recognised for her life-long contribution to the sport. Almost four decades after her retirement, the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and former world No.1 continues to inspire. Her passion for the sport, and ability to make a difference, is evident in her ongoing work with Indigenous youth.

Female Junior Athletes of the Year: Talia Gibson (WA) and Taylah Preston (WA)

Gibson won three ITF singles and four ITF doubles titles in her first full season on the professional tour. This helped the 18-year-old skyrocket into the world’s top 350 in singles and top 300 in doubles.

Preston rose to world No.10 in the ITF junior rankings in an outstanding 2022 season. The 17-year-old won singles matches at all four junior Grand Slams and advanced to the girls’ doubles semifinals at both the Australian Open and US Open.

This is the second time both Gibson and Preston have won this award.

Male Junior Athlete of the Year: Edward Winter (SA)

Winter qualified at two junior Grand Slams (Wimbledon and US Open) in 2022. The 18-year-old also made an impressive transition to the professional ranks, claiming his first ITF singles and doubles titles.

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability: Heath Davidson (Vic)

The 35-year-old quad wheelchair player recorded career-best singles results at all four Grand Slam events in 2022, making semifinal appearances at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. This saw him rise to a career-high singles ranking of world No.3. Davidson was also a Roland Garros doubles finalist. This is the second time Davidson has won this award, following his 2016 victory.

Most Outstanding School: Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic)

A partnership with the Hume Tennis and Community Centre provides an opportunity for all students at this Victorian school, in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn, to participate in a thriving Tennis Hot Shots program.

Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue: Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW)

Celebrating its centenary in 2022, this club on Sydney’s Northern Beaches is going from strength-to-strength. Providing free lessons for female members, to improve both their tennis and self-confidence, is example of why community participation levels are strong.

30+ Tennis Senior of the Year: Jarrod Broadbent (Vic)

Broadbent is the president of the Beaumaris Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne and captained the Australian team at the 2022 ITF Seniors World Championships in Florida. He is currently ranked world No.1 in the 50+ category of the ITF Masters rankings.

Coaching Excellence – Club: David Grainger (SA)

Grainger is the head coach at the Henley South Tennis Club in Adelaide. Originally from England, he has been coaching for 32 years – and for the past 16 years in Australia. This is his second Australian Tennis Award, having previously won the Coaching Tennis Excellence – Tennis Hot Shots award in 2013.

Coaching Excellence – Development: Luke Bourgeois (NSW)

Bourgeois is the Director of Performance at the Voyager Tennis Academy at Sydney Olympic Park. He coaches many of New South Wales’ leading junior players and his philosophy is to first develop the person, then the player. This is his second Australian Tennis Award in this category, having previously also won in 2017.

Coaching Excellence – Performance: Craig Tyzzer (Vic)

Tyzzer has spent the past seven years coaching Ash Barty. During their partnership, Barty won three Grand Slam singles titles and rose to world No.1. This is Tyzzer’s third Australian Tennis Award in this category, having previously also won in 2017 and 2019.

Excellence in Officiating: Robyn Tucker (SA)

Tucker has officiated at many Australian Pro Tour and UTR Pro Tennis Series events in Australia over the past year. She obtained her Silver Referee’s Badge in March 2022, becoming the first Australian to reach this level purely through the referee pathway.

Most Outstanding Tournament: Euroa Lawn Tennis Club Labour Day (Vic)

This annual Victorian tournament has been running for more than 80 years and continues to attract strong fields. The 2022 edition featured 52 events and 550 competitors, plus more than 40 volunteers assisting.

Volunteer Achievement Award: Julie Polkinghorne (SA)

Polkinghorne has been the president of the Port Lincoln Tennis Association for the past 18 years. She has worked tirelessly during this period to raise funds to upgrade facilities, as well as create more opportunity for regional players.

