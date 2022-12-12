Winter Wonderland horror as one ‘stabbed in neck’ in theme park





An unknown assailant stabbed a 24-year-old man at Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland yesterday. According to an eyewitness after the event, someone was “stabbed in the neck” at the park. The Met Police confirmed to Express.co.uk that police were called to the event at around 9.24pm, Sunday December 11. A video shared by Tiktok user lewis_t999 shows police sealing off an area of the park following the attack.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where his condition is now described as neither life-threatening or life-changing. Enquiries are ongoing, and police are yet to make any arrests. Police also called for any witnesses who are yet to come forward to call them on 101 and reference crime number 6280/11dec. Last month Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London said he was “leading from the front” and vowed to crack down on crime as he joined Metropolitan Police officers on patrol in Southwark.

Mr Khan claimed violent crime in London has reduced since he was first elected mayor in 2016, but warned that the cost of living crisis could cause an increase in offences. He said: “Tackling violence is my top priority and I’m determined to continue leading from the front in London by being tough on crime and tough on its complex causes. Record investment from City Hall in the Met and London’s Violence Reduction Unit has meant violence in the capital has reduced since 2016, with knife crime, gun crime, burglary and teenage homicides all falling – bucking the national trend. But more must be done. “It’s clear the level of violence in London remains far too high and I remain very concerned that the cost of living crisis could jeopardise the progress we’ve made. That’s why I am continuing to take action by supporting our hardworking police officers to keep our city safe and investing record amounts in initiatives through London’s Violence Reduction Unit to support young Londoners at critical stages in their lives.”