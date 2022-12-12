Categories
Health

Woman’s iron deficiency resolves after cutting one fruit out of


Early research published in the Beta Beta Beta Biological Society in 2004, suggested that when dietary tannin is increased, excess iron should theoretically not be absorbed.

Instead, iron binds with tannins and is excreted by the body.

“To our knowledge, this is the first clinical case indicating that blue raisins decrease the absorption of iron from foods,” concluded the authors of the case report.

“Although our observation comprises a rare cause of iron-deficiency anaemia, natural bioactive polyphenols may offer an adjunct dietetic treatment in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis, who experience iron overload because of an accelerated rate of intestinal iron absorption.”



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.