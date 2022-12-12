Women’s FA Cup fourth-round draw: Holders Chelsea to host

Women’s FA Cup holders Chelsea will resume their quest to defend their title in the new year when they host Liverpool at Kingsmeadow.

Emma Hayes’ side, who are currently leading the Women’s Super League by three points, defeated Manchester City 3-2 in the final at Wembley last season and are seeking a third successive FA Cup triumph.

Another all-WSL affair will see Leicester City face fellow strugglers Reading but there are several third-round ties that are yet to take place.

Arsenal will play either Leeds or Stoke City while National League side Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome top-flight opposition West Ham.

Other standout fixtures include Coventry United against Hashtag United while Aston Villa are at home to either Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde. Manchester United travel to Championship opposition and face the winners of Blackburn Rovers vs Sunderland.

Liverpool Feds could yet face WSL opposition in Brighton, provided they beat West Brom in their third round. Meanwhile, Portsmouth could also take on Tottenham if they are able to overcome London City Lionesses.

Man City, last season’s runners-up, will have a visit from Championship outfit Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest, another third-tier side.

The matches will take place on January 29. The final is set to take place at Wembley on May 14.

FA Cup fourth-round draw

• Manchester City vs Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest

• Coventry United vs Hashtag United

• Arsenal vs Leeds United or Stoke City

• Liverpool Feds or West Brom vs Brighton

• Peterborough United or Durham vs Crystal Palace or Watford

• Blackburn Rovers or Sunderland vs Manchester United

• Leicester City vs Reading

• Chelsea vs Liverpool

• AFC Wimbledon or Gillingham vs Charlton Athletic or MK Dons

• Bristol City vs Oxford United

• Burnley or Norwich City vs Cardiff City

• Everton vs Birmingham City or Huddersfield Town

• Aston Villa vs Solihull Moors or AFC Fylde

• Ipswich Town vs Lewes or London Bees

• Wolves vs West Ham

• Tottenham vs London City Lionesses Ladies or Portsmouth

Ties to be played weekend of January 28, 2023.

