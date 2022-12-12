Yellowblue LED Lighting Helps Environment With New Opportunity

Learn about all of the LED lighting opportunities at https://yellowblueled.com! Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President Reduce your utility bill with Midwest Solar Installers.

PLEASANT HILL, IOWA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Yellowblue LED, the commercial LED lighting company of Eco Technologies International at https://yellowblueled.com, announced new opportunities available today due to major growth. As the $50 billion LED light industry and the $17 billion solar industry grow in popularity, the company has developed unique opportunities for anyone interested in helping others and the environment.

“Since we partnered with Midwest Solar Installers, https://midwestsolarinstallers.com, we have improved our ability to help businesses significantly conserve energy and reduce their utility bills with both solar power and LED lights,” states Craig Schwienebart, Yellowblue LED President. “As the demand continues to grow for these services, we have created unique career opportunities where no experience in solar or commercial LED lighting is required, and driven individuals can control their income potential and schedules while having access to an exclusive training system and network.”

The Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner for helping businesses save over 100K kWh in 2021, Yellowblue LED continues this innovation with their new, Dynamic Sales Management and Leader Opportunities.

These LED lighting and solar sales positions are unique because they:

• Offer flexible careers without the need for experience in the commercial LED light industry;

• Deliver instant access to a fun, supportive and exciting network without hidden fees;

• Provide a proven, proprietary system with superior training immediately;

• Help all kinds of businesses, non-profits, organizations, and more conserve energy, improve environments, and save time and money; and

• Give opportunities to earn over $100,000+ per year, operate a business, control scheduling, and much more!

Currently, Yellowblue LED serves the entire Midwest and more and plans to expand significantly in 2023.

To learn more, visit https://yellowblueled.com/opportunities.

About Yellowblue LED

As part of Eco Technologies International since 2011, Yellowblue LED is an Alliant Energy Small Business Energy Solutions Award winner in the commercial lighting industry, helping thousands of small to medium-sized businesses find the perfect LED lighting to increase productivity and greatly reduce utility costs. Yellowblue LED currently has regional offices in metro Milwaukee, WI, Des Moines, IA and Dallas, TX, serving the entire Midwest and more through a network of Independent Agents and Representatives. Through their proprietary software and systems, they make sales simple and provide cost-effective, beautiful lighting solutions for customers. For more information, visit https://yellowblueled.com/.

Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, Rembrandt Communications, 800-771-0116

