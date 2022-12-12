Yellowstone actor talks relationship with God, bonding with Kevin

Actor Neal McDonough, known for Desperate Housewives, Justified, and Yellowstone, reflected on his relationship with God and faith in a new interview, also revealing how he and Kevin Costner bonded over their family values.

“We’re very similar in so many ways,” McDonough said of himself and Costner. “Kevin Costner is one of the greatest in our profession, of all time. But more importantly, he’s just a great family guy and a great dad. He prides himself on that.”

The fifth season of Yellowstone’s premiere last month broke records when more than 12 million viewers tuned in.

WATCH: ROMNEY WILL ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ SUPPORT TRUMP IF HE IS THE 2024 GOP NOMINEE



Neal McDonough, a cast member in the Paramount Network television series “Yellowstone,” poses at the Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land Press Day 2019 at the London West Hollywood, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in West Hollywood, Calif.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The actor further described the importance of God in his life. “There are a few times when I get to talk about things that are really, really important to me in my life, and that’s my relationship with God and family,” he said.

“For me, it’s family first, me second. God first, me second,” McDonough said. “And when you’re run by those rules, things are a lot easier. You’re not as tempted to do stupid things. … We all make mistakes every single day. But it’s how we get up the next day and kind of dust it off that dictates what kind of person you are.”

“In our house, our relationship with God is incredibly important,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Costner, who made headlines after he voiced his support for outspoken Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), recently teamed up with Fox Nation to produce a docuseries on Yellowstone National Park.

The series explores the park’s beauty through the seasons for its 150th anniversary. While the entire four-part series already debuted on Fox Nation, Fox News Channel will air episode one on Dec. 11.